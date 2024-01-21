It might still pay to keep your fan and umbrella on standby this week as Hawke’s Bay’s bizarre summer continues to produce muggy climates, intense night heat, and even thunderstorms.

Luckily, those who were subject to drenched PJs and foggy windows during the weekend’s nights are in for a slight reprieve later this week despite the chance of getting wet during the day.

“Respite is coming,” MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“Over the weekend, you would’ve really felt it. The minimum on Saturday was 21.4C, and overnight into Sunday was 20.1C.

“You’ve also had hot days; Napier reached 31C on Saturday, which is the second hottest temperature this year,” O’Connor said.

Many people could be seen flocking to the popular Maraetotara Falls on Saturday to cool off, with limited parking spaces available.

The meteorologist said while Tuesday would still be rather hot, night temperatures would steadily decrease during the week, with a noticeable drop on Wednesday.

“The overnights will be 15C, 14C, and 12C for the following days. The temperatures are dropping, and this is due to a south-westerly change that’s sweeping up the country from late Monday.”

The mugginess has likely been caused by a combination of things, including a low-pressure system with warm air that’s been affecting much of the East Coast.

“It’s a side effect of the low out to the east.”

Rain was predicted to head off to the southeast late Monday but possibly make a return in pockets on Tuesday and Thursday.

Last Thursday had the town of Waipukurau hit with a massive downpour and thunderstorms as a result of a similar weather system, causing surface flooding in the main strip.

So, is this the end of Hawke’s Bay’s super muggy nights?

“Don’t rule them out, unfortunately.

“Summer is nowhere near over yet; we’ve still got February and these warmer westerlies coming in potentially next weekend.”

Advice for those struggling with the heat was to keep hydrated and increase air circulation when you can. It would also pay to block out that sun during the day.

Any warnings about rain or thunderstorms will be available on the MetService website.

