Splash Planet is one of Hawke's Bay's most popular attrations.

Forget the foggy fumes of your typical amusement go kart.

Splash Planet in Hastings has splashed out on about $350,000 to host a slew of brand-new electric speed machines.

And yes, you can have a mate with you when you drive.

The new vehicles arrived this week, with the single-seaters and double-seaters already proving a hit with locals.

The opening means Splash Planet will be the only place in New Zealand that has these types of single electric karts and also the only place in Australasia to have electric double-seaters.

“The decision [to get new Karts] was made for a few reasons,” Splash Planet manager – sports and recreation, Tom Page said.

“The original karts were over 30 years old and at end of life. The maintenance team was spending a lot of time on repairs, and it was increasingly difficult to keep enough karts on the track to meet demand.”

The new electric Go Karts at Splash Planet in Hastings are already proving a hit. Photo / Paul Taylor

He said over the years, the karts were modified to meet compliance and safety needs, and while compliance was always met, the safety features of the karts were not optimal, and it was decided that it was time for new karts.

There was also the issue of fuel and the environmental impact it had.

“Handling of fuel was a safety risk considered. The carbon emissions reduction is seen as an additional benefit.”

The cost of the project, part of the park’s extensive renovations, was about $350,000, which included purchase, shipping, and some infrastructure work.

Manufactured by French company Sodi Kart, the karts are said to be “lighter, so handling is better, and the controls are more responsive”.

In order to get in the driver’s seat, people have to be over 140cm tall. They can hold any Splash Planet entry pass besides a spectator pass.

“We ask that the drivers are competent, and if unsure, they try the Jungle Jeeps first as these are a slow-moving kart with lower risk for drivers,” Page said.

The new karts are manufactured by French company Sodi Kart and had to be shipped to Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

You’d better be quick if you want to have a spin this summer, Page said, as the lines often fill up pretty quickly.

“The go karts have always been popular. On opening, you will see visitors heading straight to where they are located to be first in the queue.”

Jess Bezzant with niece Skye Stuart, 3 , on the brand-new double seat go karts at Splash Planet. Photo / Paul Taylor

