Hastings care home in 'precautionary' lockdown after respiratory illness outbreak

Hastings care home Colwyn House Lifecare has closed off to visitors due to residents experiencing respiratory infections. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Hastings rest home has gone into a "precautionary" lockdown due to an outbreak of respiratory illness.

Colwyn House Lifecare in Mahora sent a letter out to resident's families' halting family or friends from visiting loved ones in the care home due to a spike in infections.

Owners of Colwyn House, Heritage Lifecare chief executive Norah Barlow said the care home has had several residents experience respiratory symptoms and infection.

"Respiratory infections such as the common cold can very easily be transmitted and passed on to others," she said. "Therefore, we are taking a precautionary approach and restricting visits."

A welcome sign on the Kowhai Wing of the care home states: "On entering, please ensure no residents exit the home, the door is securely closed behind you."

Colwyn House Lifecare's Kowhai Wing with signs stating facility is closed to outsiders. Photo / Paul Taylor

Barlow said staff will continue to ensure that families can contact their loved ones through Zoom and other technologies.

"If a resident is in palliative care, we will work with their family to allow them to visit safely."

The CEO said they are working alongside health officials at the Hawke's Bay District Health Board around the management and most appropriate course of action over the next few days.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates to residents and their families," she said.