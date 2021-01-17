Covid 19 coronavirus: Slovakia aims to test almost all of its 5.4 million citizens for virus over 9 days

Slovakia's nationwide coronavirus testing programme will start tomorrow and is scheduled to be completed on January 26. Photo / AP

Slovakia is launching a project to test almost all its citizens for the coronavirus in nine days.

The country's government hopes the nationwide testing will speed up a recovery from the latest wave of the infections, make it possible for students to return to school in February, help the health system and ease restrictions that harm the economy.

The nationwide testing starts tomorrow and is scheduled to be completed on January 26. It's not mandatory, but all people who want to go to work will need to have a negative test for Covid 19 from January 27.

Slovakia entered a tough lockdown before Christmas that includes a round-the-clock curfew, except to go to work, shop for essentials or attend medical appointments.

Close to 3500 people have died of Covid in the country of 5.4 million.