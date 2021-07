A hang glider has reportedly crashed near Taylor's Mistake in the South Island.

A hang glider has reportedly crashed near Taylor's Mistake in the South Island.

A hang glider has reportedly crashed on the coast of Christchurch, near Te Onepoto/Taylors Mistake.

Police were called at 12.38pm and had arrived just before 1pm, a police spokeswoman said.

She could not confirm whether the glider had crashed into the sea or on land.

Fire and Emergency is also at the scene, and a helicopter and the ambulance service have been dispatched.

More to come.