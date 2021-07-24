Police patrol car hit in suburban Hawke's Bay crash

Police cars safely parked in Napier. But it wasn't so fortunate for another patrol car, hit by another vehicle while parked in a suburban street on Friday night. Photo / Doug Laing

A 16-year-old has been apprehended by police after the car he is alleged to have been driving crashed head-on into a stationary police patrol car in a Napier suburb on Friday night.

Police said the two police officers were in their car after an unrelated inquiry in Mason Ave, Maraenui, about 8.30pm when it was hit by one of two vehicles which were reported to have been "racing" around the streets of the area.

No injuries were reported but both vehicles were damaged to the extent they had to be towed from the scene.

Police, Fire and Emergency NZ, and St John Ambulance staff had earlier in the night been called to a crash in which a car had rolled several times on a Railway Rd bend between Hastings and Pakipaki and came to a stop upright in a drain.

A fire service spokesman said the car was about 3 metres down into the draina when emergency services arrived, after being called at 6.18pm.

The roof had to be cut open for the man to be extricated and the man climbed out via a ladder.

He was not reported injured, although police said he was taken to hospital and was to undergo drink-driving testing.