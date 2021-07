The intersection of Bader Dr and McKenzie Rd in Māngere Bridge. Photo / Google

A driver is critically injured after crashing into a tree in South Auckland early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Bader Dr and McKenzie Rd in Māngere Bridge just before 3.30am.

The driver was taken to Middlemore Hospital in an ambulance with critical injures.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.