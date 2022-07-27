Hamish Clark: Why I have fallen out of love with the All Blacks

The Barbarians are set to benefit from Scott Robertson's incredible coaching success over the past six years. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

The All Blacks and I once had a thing going.

We all did, didn't we?

McCaw, Carter, Blackadder. Man, they were good.

And the generations before them. Grizz, Robbie and Fergie. Tough Canterbury men.

We loved to watch them all, and cheer them madly on at Lancaster Park. Our proud wearers of the red and black hoops ran even faster and harder in that prized black uniform.

Yes, we were proud and one-eyed.

It got us offside with the rest of the country, but we didn't care.

But now the All Blacks and New Zealand Rugby are offside with their fans.

Many of us, it appears, have fallen completely out of love.

It has been building for a while but has only just hit us in the eye patch in the past two weeks. First the disaster in Dunedin, and then the icing at the "Cake Tin".

Many of us found ourselves cheering for the opposition, the Green Machine, in admiration of Ireland's spirit and skills. They played like an All Black team of old.

Now our drums are beating for another Cantab - the one called Razor.

Could he be the New Zealand Rugby's saviour?

Apparently not.

Why not?

The most successful coach in the country, a Crusader himself, and former All Black too, overlooked ... again.

We all want our national team to win, but it seems lost. Bring in Razor's winning magic.

Until recently, All Black tests in Christchurch were a guaranteed instant sellout.

Not today.

Canterbury fans who once clambered for those "golden" tickets, desperate not to miss out, are not so keen.

The men in black play Argentina next month. It's no sell out yet - the love just ain't there.

Why?

Could it be the opposition? Or the All Blacks?

Would it be a sell-out if Razor was there?

We will never know.

Robertson on Wednesday seemed to indicate he's had enough, saying he's open to other offers and still not wanted by the ABs.

Until that happens, I'll be humming the words of the Righteous Brothers … it seems "I've lost that loving feeling."