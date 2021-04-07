Hamilton suburb of Maeroa woken by gunshots

Police officers at the scene of this morning's incident in Hamilton. Photo / Nikki Preston

Police officers at the scene of this morning's incident in Hamilton. Photo / Nikki Preston

Residents in the Hamilton suburb of Maeroa were woken by four loud gunshots early this morning.

One neighbour told the Herald they ran outside after hearing gunshots being fired at a house at about 1.30am.

A police cordon remains in place at the Hinau St property with two police officers guarding the scene.

The neighbour said he joined other neighbours also gathered on the street.

One neighbour saw a car drive off after launching fire at the Hinau St house.

Police arrived and took statements.

The neighbour said all four shots were aimed at the house.

The glass front door bears a bullet hole from the incident.

Neighbours were also woken to a single gunshot on Sunday night. The shot had been fired at the house next door.

Police arrived but had gone before they woke in the morning, he said.

"They must have got the wrong address."

The neighbour described the property as a party house with a diverse group of people always visiting.

"People come and go all day."

This morning occupants remained at the property and a vehicle was stopped by police as it was driven out of the driveway.

A police media spokesperson said police responded to reports of a firearm being discharged on Hinau St in Hamilton at 1.20am this morning.

No injuries were reported. Police were still making inquiries.