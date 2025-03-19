A second man has died after an incident in Hamilton on Saturday, police say.

A 41-year-old man appeared in court on Monday charged with murder and wounding, and police said today further charges are being considered.

Police want to hear from anyone with information or CCTV footage.

A second man has died after an incident in the Hamilton suburb of Melville on Saturday, police say.

The man, who was found in a critical condition in Beatty St early on Saturday, has since died in hospital, Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson said.

The body of a 26-year-old man was found at the scene after emergency services were called about 4.30am.

A third man was later arrested and charged with murder and wounding.