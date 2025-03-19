- A second man has died after an incident in Melville, Hamilton on Saturday.
- A 41-year-old man appeared in court on Monday charged with murder and wounding, and police said today further charges are being considered.
- Police want to hear from anyone with information or CCTV footage.
The man, who was found in a critical condition in Beatty St early on Saturday, has since died in hospital, Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson said.
The body of a 26-year-old man was found at the scene after emergency services were called about 4.30am.
A third man was later arrested and charged with murder and wounding.