Hamilton incident: Second death; man charged with murder

A second man has died after an incident in the Hamilton suburb of Melville on Saturday, police say.

The man, who was found in a critical condition in Beatty St early on Saturday, has since died in hospital, Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson said.

The body of a 26-year-old man was found at the scene after emergency services were called about 4.30am.

A third man was later arrested and charged with murder and wounding.

The 41-year-old appeared in court on Monday and has been remanded in custody to reappear in the High Court at Hamilton on April 1.

“Further charges are being considered”, Neilson said today.

Police wanted to hear from anyone with information or CCTV footage.

They were also supporting the loved ones of the two dead men, he said.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the two deceased during this difficult time, and [we] continue to offer them support.”

