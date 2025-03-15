A man has been arrested and charged with murder in relation to the death of a man and wounding of a second victim in Hamilton. Photo/SunLive

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in relation to the death of a man and wounding of a second victim in Hamilton. Photo/SunLive

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in relation to the death of a man and wounding of a second victim in Hamilton yesterday.

Police continue to investigate the death of a young man in Hamilton early on Saturday morning as a homicide.

A second man found has also been taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson said police have made an arrest in relation to the incident, which occurred on Beatty Street in Melville.

“A 41-year-old man sought by police was arrested this morning and is expected to appear in Hamilton District Court on Monday,” Neilson said.