Updated

Hamilton homicide and wounding: Man arrested, charged with murder

NZ Herald
A man has been arrested and charged with murder in relation to the death of a man and wounding of a second victim in Hamilton. Photo/SunLive

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in relation to the death of a man and wounding of a second victim in Hamilton yesterday.

Police continue to investigate the death of a young man in Hamilton early on Saturday morning as a homicide.

A second man found has also been taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson said police have made an arrest in relation to the incident, which occurred on Beatty Street in Melville.

“A 41-year-old man sought by police was arrested this morning and is expected to appear in Hamilton District Court on Monday,” Neilson said.

The man faces charges of murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The injured man remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Police ask for anyone with information or CCTV of the incident, in the early hours of yesterday, to contact the inquiry team.

