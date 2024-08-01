Advertisement
Hamilton Gardens entry fee starts in September in line with entry precinct opening

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read
People who live in Hamilton, Hamilton ratepayers, and anyone under 16 would be able to access the gardens free. Photo / Hamilton City Council

The Hamilton Gardens entry fee is kicking in from September 18, in line with the opening of the new entry precinct.

The $20 fee to visit the 18 enclosed gardens would apply to out-of-towners and help take the financial pressure of running Hamilton Gardens off ratepayers and create a more self-sustainable visitor destination, Hamilton City Council said.

People who live in Hamilton, Hamilton ratepayers, and anyone under 16 would be able to access the gardens free.

Hamiltonians and Hamilton ratepayers would need to provide proof of address and photo ID for free entry, at least for the first visit.

They can then apply for a MyGardens Pass, which would allow them unlimited visits, or show proof of address and ID each visit.

Hamilton City Council deputy chief executive and general manager of the council’s Destination Group Sean Murray said the themed Enclosed Gardens made up only 10% of the 50ha gardens, so a large part would still be accessible free.

“Everyone, no matter where you live, will continue to have free access to the Hamilton Gardens Cafe, rose gardens, Rhododendron Lawn, Camellia Garden, children’s playground, Turtle Lake and parking.”

The India Char Bagh Garden at Hamilton Gardens. Photo / Grant Sheehan
The entry fee has proved to be a polarising topic in recent years.

Elected members debated it extensively, with alternative options, including a lower charge for Waipā and Waikato district residents, having been considered.

Councillors confirmed the charge of $20 for non-Hamiltonians during the 2023-24 annual plan, following public consultation.

The council said it would cost about $6 million a year to operate and maintain the Gardens. Until now, that cost has fallen largely on Hamilton ratepayers despite about 60% of visitors coming from outside of the city.

In comparison, a standard adult entry at Kew Gardens in London costs $40, and $41 for Hunter Valley Gardens in Australia.

Hamilton City Council deputy chief executive and general manager of the council’s Destination Group Sean Murray. Photo / Mile Walen
Murray said he understood not everybody was going to like the charge.

“But council has huge budget pressures, as do ratepayers. Council decided it cannot continue to lay the financial burden of the Gardens solely on our ratepayers. That’s not fair,” he said,

“The Gardens are also some of the best you’ll see in the world, the charge recognises their value.”

Over 10 years, about $10 million is forecast to be recovered from entry fees, with all of it ring-fenced for the running of the Gardens.

Annual passes will cost $39 if purchased before December 31, or $50 from January 1.

SuperGold, student ID and Community Services Card holders receive a 10% discount on entry fees.

Between July 2023 and July 2024, a record 537,584 visited the Enclosed Gardens, which have received numerous accolades over the years, including featuring in Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best list.

The Visitor Entry Precinct Project is part of the Hamilton Gardens Development Programme.

This programme also includes four new gardens: the Ancient Egyptian Garden, which opened in May 2022, as well as the Medieval, Pasifika and Baroque gardens, which are now under development.

The Medieval Garden is in the final stages of fundraising through Momentum Waikato, with an opening date hoped for spring next year.

For more information go to hamilton.govt.nz/mygardens.

