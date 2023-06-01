The Italian Renaissance Garden at the Hamilton Gardens will soon be inaccessible to out-of-town visitors unless they pay a $20 fee. Photo / Hamilton City Council

From next year, out-of-town visitors will have to pay $20 to enter the Enclosed Gardens at Hamilton Gardens.

Hamilton City Council decided on the controversial fee for non-Hamiltonians aged 16 and over at a meeting yesterday and will formally finalise it on June 29.

The fee is scheduled to be introduced in line with the opening of the new visitor entry precinct in February next year. Revenue will go towards the costs of maintaining the gardens.

Visitor Destinations Unit director Lee-Ann Jordan says the time is right to introduce the entry fee, given the growing visitor numbers and the demand this puts on the site.

“Hamilton Gardens is a huge asset for our city and is an important contributor to local tourism and the city economy,” she says. “A lot of people are passionate about them.

“[And] $20 is a very reasonable price to experience the 18 amazing and unique gardens in the Enclosed Gardens. Of course, they remain free for Hamiltonians.”

The entry fee will not only help maintain the gardens but also help to address the council’s budget shortfall. It is looking at how much more money will go to everyday costs next year, compared with how much revenue it expects.

The themed gardens at Hamilton Gardens are a popular visitor destination.

After yesterday’s decisions, this shortfall now stands at $16.5 million, with a debt-to-revenue ratio of 199 per cent and net debt of $842m.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate says it is now more important than ever for the council to think of its responsibilities and what is best for Hamiltonians.

“Not just now, but into the future. After a robust and considered debate, we opted to keep rates at a 4.9 per cent increase, which is good news for some but signals that we have a lot of work to do through our Long-Term Plan process to considerably cut costs and balance the books.”

Councillors also included $50,000 for Boon Street Art through the Creative Partnerships Fund in the Annual Plan. The funding for Boon was previously uncertain.

Other inclusions in the Annual Plan include: