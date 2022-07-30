Voyager 2021 media awards
Hamilton death 'unexplained': Neighbour finds woman unresponsive at property

Police were alerted when the woman was found unresponsive by a neighbour just after midnight.

NZ Herald

The death of a woman at an address in Hamilton overnight is being treated as "unexplained", police said this morning.

Hamilton police officers say they are "making inquiries" into the death of a woman at an address on Lake Rd.

The woman was found unresponsive by a neighbour just after midnight, police said in a statement.

"First aid was administered at the scene but sadly, she was unable to be revived," it said.

"At this stage of the investigation, it is unclear what the circumstances of the death are, and a scene examination is due to take place today."

