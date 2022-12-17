Hamilton dairy worker’s fingers chopped off by machete wielding robbers

CCTV has captured a violent armed robbery at a dairy in Hamilton. Video / Puneet Singh.

A young dairy worker who is soon to be a new father has lost two fingers after machete-wielding robbers attacked him this morning in Hamilton.

Police and ambulance responded to a report of an aggravated robbery at Irvine St Dairy at 7.30am today.

A police spokesperson said inquiries were underway following an aggravated robbery of commercial premises on Irvine St, Frankton.

“Police and ambulance responded to a report received at around 7.30am. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries,” the spokesperson said.

“Police are following lines of inquiry to locate the offenders and hold them to account.”

The owner of the dairy, Puneet Singh, told the Herald four machete-wielding robbers entered the shop this morning.

“They attacked him. We have fog cannons and panic buttons installed but there was no time for the worker to press it,” Singh said.

“He ran out the back to find safety, but two robbers chased him with their machetes, he covered his head with his hands for protection.

“They attacked him and two of his fingers were chopped off, fell on the ground. He had a lot of blood loss, there is blood on the ground even right now.”

Singh said the worker is about to become a father, his pregnant wife came to the shop, and she was “really upset”.

“As soon as I received a call from him I rushed to the shop and I saw him, he was screaming and crying. He was getting in and out of unconsciousness,” Singh said.

Singh said the robbers had stolen a large number of cigarettes and tobacco products from the shop: “The law of the country is bad, even if these people get arrested they’ll be out in six months and reoffend. There is no strict action and the police have no power.”

“I have a young family and we are all scared to come to work but we have no option, we need to pay our bills and mortgage.

“If these incidents keep happening we will have no workers.”

Singh said the Government should act urgently instead of “waiting for more people to die”.

Last month, Rose Cottage Superette worker Janak Patel, 34, was stabbed to death in Sandringham, Auckland.

He was described by his family and friends as a “true family man”.

This prompted a series of vigils being held in solidarity with the slain dairy worker. Dairy and retail workers groups held nationwide protests to demand change.



