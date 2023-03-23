Whippy the greyhound was found with a red-raw leg that had been untreated for three years. Photo / Supplied

WARNING: This story discusses injuries to an animal and may be upsetting.

A greyhound suffered for three years with an untreated spider bite on her leg, causing a “traumatic” and “catastrophic” injury that meant the limb had to be amputated.

Whippy’s owner was convinced she was dead when he found the dog in her kennel in 2019 after the bite, so much so he had started to dig a grave for the dog.

Despite the dog’s extreme reaction to what was later discovered to be a spider bite, her owner only sought veterinarian care once.

The owner appeared in the Palmerston North District Court this week for failing to ensure an ill or injured animal received treatment alleviating any pain or distress.

He was convicted and fined $200 for ignoring Whippy’s injuries, despite the dog presenting with a “ridged, shrunken and virtually useless leg”, and ordered to pay $1237 in reparation to the SPCA.

Whippy’s injury was discovered by SPCA inspectorate team leader Ben Lakomy in May last year when the greyhound was being walked in a group with other dogs by her owner.

Lakomy noticed Whippy was holding her front leg off the ground, and when he stopped to check the dog he noticed a “large red, raw area of skin” on her sore leg.

When he tried to examine Whippy’s paw, she pulled away.

The owner told Lakomy Whippy had been bitten by a whitetail spider three years earlier and admitted he had not sought ongoing vet treatment for the injury.

When he discovered Whippy unmoving in her kennel in 2019 the owner thought she was dead, but when he returned after starting to dig a hole for the dog she was partially awake.

The owner took Whippy to the vet where he was advised to put an icepack on the area which he told Lakomy he did.

Whippy had to have her leg amputated but has now been re-homed and is living happily with a new family. Photo / Supplied

He also put anti-inflammatory and cortisone cream on the dog’s leg over a couple of months and performed “physio” regularly, but admitted her joints wouldn’t move.

The owner said he didn’t take Whippy to the vet for treatment because he didn’t like vets, and he was experiencing financial strain at the time.

Whippy was seized by the SPCA and taken to the vets where an X-ray revealed a long-term injury with some unknown, but likely “traumatic, catastrophic” event.

The cause of injury was unknown, but deep wounds and bone involvement showed she would have needed treatment in 2019.

The severity of the injuries would have been obvious at the time, but because she had gone untreated the bone and soft tissue was permanently altered requiring Whippy’s leg to be amputated.

Ownership was surrendered into the permanent care of the SPCA and she has since been re-homed.

SPCA CEO Gabby Clezy said it was a stroke of luck that the inspector spotted Whippy when he did.

“If Whippy hadn’t been spotted, then her continuous pain and suffering would have been endless,” Clezy said.

“It is horrific to imagine what this dog was going through.”

Clezy said no animal should endure “unnecessary distress”, and said financial issues should not be a barrier to a dog’s wellbeing.

“An animal’s health and well-being should be absolutely paramount when it comes to injury or sickness and many veterinarians have payment systems to assist people who are struggling financially,” she said.

“I am relieved that Whippy was taken into our care and she is now living a new life that she deserves.”