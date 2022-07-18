Police were responding after gunshots were heard and a man was seen holding a gun and walking down the road. Video / NZ Herald

A man is in critical condition after being shot by police during a firearms incident in the Auckland suburb of Grey Lynn.

Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus confirmed police shot and critically injured a man in the inner-western suburb.

Malthus said police were initially called to Wallingford St, Grey Lynn just after 5pm, having been notified of a man in an agitated state standing on the street with a firearm.

"Early this evening police staff shot and injured a 32-year-old man following an armed incident in the Grey Lynn area," Malthus said.

"The man is now in a critical condition in hospital."

Malthus said the man was firing several shots at a house.

"Police went forward towards the man and called on him several times to put down his firearm, however, he raised it at police staff and was shot at that time," Malthus said.

The man was shot once in the abdomen, with police providing him with first-aid and requesting ambulance assistance.

He is undergoing surgery, Malthus said.

"We now believe he lives at that address," Malthus said of the house that was being shot at.

There was nobody in the house at the time, she said.

Superintendent Karyn Malthus spoke to media tonight about the shooting. Photo / Hayden Woodward

It was still not clear whether the man was threatening a member of the public, Malthus said.

Asked if she expected the man to survive, Malthus said she was "very hopeful that he does".

"Not one of my police officers come to work to take someone's life. I have every faith in the medical fraternity and the hospital."

"We understand this will be an incredible shock to the residents of the Grey Lynn community on what would have seemed like an average Monday night.

"We want to reassure them that there is no ongoing risk."

Malthus said there would be an increased police presence in the area in the coming days, as an investigation is conducted. The officers involved will also receive support and the Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified.

Police will be in contact with local residents, including those who had footage of the incident.

"There's no doubt there's an increase in firearms-related offending in Auckland but we are doing an awful lot in that space. We have a number of operations and investigations running, including Operation Cobalt into gang violence," Malthus said.

"It's too early to say if this incident is related to gangs."

Police investigating at the scene of the shooting. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Waitematā Local Board member Graeme Gunthorp lives on Wallingford St, which borders the Grey Lynn Park.

Gunthorp told the Herald he heard initial gunshots after 5pm. He said he went to the street to investigate and saw a man holding a gun walking down the road.

He said he quickly took his wife and young children to the basement before phoning police.

While inside, Gunthorp said he heard more shots but was unsure if those were from the shooter or police.

Gunthorp said police later informed him a man, whom he believed to be his neighbour, had been shot by police.

Gunthorp said police told him the man had a gun and was firing it towards his own house.

St John said it could not provide any further information.

Tonight's incident comes after a woman was found with critical injuries by a member of the public on Cockburn St in Grey Lynn on July 9.

She died shortly after. A man was arrested at the scene and charged with murder. He was known to the woman, police said.