Farm owner Shane Walker (left) talks with land management adviser Jamie Peryer.

Twenty-four tamariki from Te Horo School joined Greater Wellington Regional Council for a planting day around the edges of Parahamuti, a wetland located on a dairy farm in Te Horo.

The farm is owned by Shane and Eileen Walker, who are restoring a section of their land to wetland with the support of Greater Wellington, Ngā Hapū o Ōtaki, Fonterra, and Kāpiti Coast District Council.

Eileen Walker said transforming pasture to wetland is doing what’s right for the land.

“Fish-friendly weirs have been built in the area, allowing water to pool naturally as a wetland rather than draining away to maintain pasture. In reversing the draining system we’ve returned the land to its natural state, long before the land was used for farming. As we plant more native species around the wetland, we hope to see more birds, wildlife, and the ecosystem return to a healthy state of being.”

The Walkers sought advice from Ngā Hapū o Ōtaki, which identified and endorsed the name Parahamuti as the original name for the area. Before the redirection of the Mangaone Stream to Te Horo Beach in the mid-1900s, Parahamuti was the name of the catchment and surrounding land.