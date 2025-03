A three-vehicle crash has closed Great South Rd in Penrose at the intersection of Southdown Rd. Photo / File

A three-vehicle crash has critically hurt two people and closed a prominent Auckland road.

The crash, reported to police after 2pm, has closed Great South Rd in Penrose at the intersection of Southdown Rd.

Hato Hone St John said two people were critically injured in the crash and were taken to Auckland City Hospital.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays,” a police spokesperson told the Herald.