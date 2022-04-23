Voyager 2021 media awards
Great Minds: Psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald on how to recalibrate after the pandemic

7 minutes to read
NZME’s Great Minds project will examine the state of our nation’s mental health and explore the growing impact mental health and anxiety has on Kiwis while searching for ways to improve it. Video / NZ Herald

Kyle MacDonald
Kyle MacDonald

Mind Matters Psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald answers your mental health questions. If you have a question, email

As part of the Herald's Great Minds series on mental wellbeing, psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald looks at how we can recalibrate after the pandemic and work out what happiness means for us in 2022.

