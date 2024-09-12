General Practice Owners Association has filed a complaint with the Commerce Commission over what it believes are “unfair” contracts.
There are concerns Health New Zealand has the ability to “dictate” the terms of GP funding.
General practice funding issues are putting additional strain on already overburdened hospital emergency departments.
General practice owners have filed a complaint with the Commerce Commission over “unfair” and “illegal” contracts which they argue are harming the delivery of healthcare for all New Zealanders.
The General Practice Owners Association [GenPro], which has filed the action, has also warned it’s a “distinct possibility” that more people could die in emergency department waiting rooms unless the Government urgently invests in primary care.
GenPro chairman Dr Angus Chambers told the Herald its members don’t have any true ability to negotiate how they’re funded given the Government can issue directives that practices have no choice but to accept.
He acknowledged general practice owners are “at the table” for negotiations but have “very limited ability” to influence decisions.
“The contracts imposed on us with no effective input are unfair. We believe they are illegal and breach the Fair Trading Act,” he said.
He said the state can compulsorily vary contracts and believed GPs had “no power” to intervene or challenge the decisions.
“We’ve asked the Commerce Commission to investigate the fairness of the contracts that GPs operate under, and we are seeking intervention from the Commerce Commission,” he told the Herald.
Chambers accepted the decision to lay a formal complaint was drastic, but said it was ultimately about trying to ensure GPs were properly funded so they could cut wait times and make GP visits more affordable for patients.
“What we do know is those areas which are constrained in terms of general practice or don’t have enough capacity within the community sector are putting disproportionate demand on emergency departments.
“We are seeing that all over the country at the moment and this is a real, real concern. We need to address the problem of what is happening in the community in general practice at this point,” he said.
Michael Morrah is a senior investigative reporter/team leader at the Herald. He won the best coverage of a major news event at the 2024 Voyager NZ Media Awards and has twice been named reporter of the year. He has been a broadcast journalist for 20 years and joined the Herald’s video team in July 2024.