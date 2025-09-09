Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Experts call for dedicated Minister to tackle organised crime in New Zealand

Jared Savage
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

WATCH: New report shows corruption by organised crime groups is a growing threat to NZ. Video / Herald NOW

Organised crime is the “number one” threat to national security and so significant that a government Minister should be put in charge of tackling the problem, according to the latest report from experts advising the coalition.

In recent years, there have been record-breaking drug busts at border as global

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save