Gore District Council chief executive Stephen Parry. Photo / Otago Daily Times

Gore District Council’s chief executive has spoken out for the first time against bullying allegations, saying they have been “extremely hurtful and stressful”.

It comes after a high-profile fallout between the council’s CEO Stephen Parry and Mayor Ben Bell.

The pair no longer speak and the rift has divided the Southland town since the early days of Bell’s tenure last October, resulting in one six-term councillor resigning, citing a “highly stressful” council environment since the election.

Bell, New Zealand’s youngest mayor, survived a showdown meeting last month where a motion of no confidence was dropped.

Now, Parry, who has previously admitted to a “very strained relationship” with Bell, faces a council meeting next Tuesday where councillors will consider a petition calling for him to resign.

Gore District Council Mayor Ben Bell and chief executive Stephen Parry. Photo / Otago Daily Times

The petition was launched by local Gore resident Sean Burke who accused Parry of presiding over a bullying and “toxic” culture.

Today, Parry has broken his silence in a statement released to media.

“Over recent weeks, Gore District Council staff have been subject to a barrage of allegations and criticism,” he said.

“In the newspaper, on television and even when socialising, staff are confronted by questions and accusations.”

The allegations have been “extremely hurtful and stressful”, Parry said, yet staff have continued to act professionally and serve their community to the best of their ability.

“The council cannot, nor would it, comment on issues of employment relating to past or present employees,” he added.

“It would also be inappropriate to speculate about the motivation behind recent allegations.”

Parry also stressed it was important to acknowledge that there is “a distinct difference” between performance management and systemic bullying in the workplace.

“No complaints of bullying by former dissatisfied staff against the council have been upheld,” he said.

“As with any workplace – from small businesses to large corporations – there can be disharmony, even conflict.

“It would be naive to believe this hasn’t been the case at the council. The strength of an organisation is how it learns from these situations to build a cohesive, inclusive workplace.”

Parry cited a council staff survey last year that found 75 per cent agreed or strongly agreed with the statement, ‘My organisation has effective governance and leadership in health and safety’.

“In conclusion, the council will not comment further on allegations about the workplace, instead focusing on supporting staff through this difficult time,” he said, ending his statement.

Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty has previously said he is keeping tabs on the situation.

Although statutory obligations were being met, if that changed then intervention would be considered, McAnulty said.

“Councils are responsible for resolving their own problems. This is the expectation for all councils in New Zealand.

“When particular problems arise in councils, the Department of Internal Affairs works with the council to understand the nature and extent of the problem.

“I am being updated as appropriate. At the moment, statutory obligations are being met. If that changes, then intervention will be considered.”