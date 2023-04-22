Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Home / New Zealand
Premium

Blood and Gore: Inside split between mayor and CEO tearing a town apart

14 minutes to read
Kurt Bayer
By
Kurt Bayer

Senior Journalist

When young tech entrepreneur Ben Bell became New Zealand’s youngest-ever mayor last year aged 23, his political career seemed full of hope and promise. But just six months into the job, his tenure as Gore

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.