Gordonton death: Son admits killing of father after pushing him through glass door

Police at the scene of the homicide in Valintine Rd, in between Gordonton and Morrinsville, on March 16. Photo / Belinda Feek

A Morrinsville man had consumed a large amount of whiskey the day he killed his father, after pushing him through a glass door during an argument.

In the High Court at Hamilton today, Bahadur Singh, 42, today admitted one charge of manslaughter of Gurnam Singh after an incident at their family property on Valintine Rd, Gordonton, near Morrinsville, on March 16.

Court documents state that Bahadur Singh was the oldest of three siblings but had a fractured relationship with his family in recent years due to his use of alcohol and illicit drugs.

The Singh family operated a large-scale dairy and farming business in the Morrinsville area.

On the night of the death, Bahadur Singh was visiting his parents and in a "heavy state of intoxication" after drinking whiskey all day.

His brother, Bilker Singh, arrived about 7pm and an argument erupted resulting in Bahadur Singh following him outside and yelling, "you guys better watch out I'm going to kill you all".

He continued to aggressively challenge his brother to a fight and eventually punched him in the back causing him to all onto paving below.

Police were called and another brother, Jagdeep, was called to the house to help.

Fearing further violence Bilkar Singh, along with a friend and the victim, used rope to tie the offender's hands behind his back with the aim of it holding him until police arrived.

Bahadur Singh continued to threaten his family including threatening to set the Mongrel Mob on them and that he would kill them all and the family property would be his.

He shortly after broke free of his restraint, and the brothers decided to leave the house, leaving just the victim there with his mother.

Bahadur Singh tried to get into the house through the rear door, however the victim tried to keep it closed, and the pair struggled with it.

Singh eventually opened the door and physically confronted his father grabbing his shirt with two hands. His father did the same, then Singh pushed his father whose lower back/buttocks crash through a lower glass pane of the back door.

The glass shattered and Gurnam Singh suffered a large deep wound to his upper right buttock, severing a main artery.

He also suffered a cut to his forearm.

Gurnam Singh was now bleeding heavily and pulled himself from the door frame and dragged himself across the porch before collapsing due to extensive blood loss.

Police arrived shortly afterwards and found him unconscious on the deck and he was eventually taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

As the victim was being treated, Singh casually entered the house and had a shower.

Justice Graham Lang convicted Singh on the charge and indicated a further charge of assault would be withdrawn at sentencing.

The judge also issued a first strike warning under the three strikes legislation.

Singh was remanded in custody until sentencing next month.