‘Good progress’: Police say they are ‘confident’ of finding those who murdered teen

Fighting for ‘justice’: Ariki Rigby’s family release tribute video to the Herald as they seek justice for teen found dead in torched car. Video / Supplied

Three months on from the body of teen Ariki Rigby being torched in a car, police say they are “confident” those behind the shocking crime will face justice.

On September 3, dog walkers reported to police a burnt out car at the River Road Recreational Reserve, near Havelock North.

While police attended the scene that day, it wasn’t until two days later they realised that inside the car were the remains of 18-year-old Ariki.

Ariki’s sister, Anaherā Rigby, said she believed the teenager had been beaten to death before being dumped in the car, which was then set alight.

Despite repeated pleas from police and Ariki’s family – including several exclusive interviews with the Herald – no one has yet been arrested or charged.

Investigation boss Detective Inspector Dave De Lange today said police were “making good progress” in the homicide investigation.

“A number of enquiries are underway but for operational reasons we are not in a position to comment on specific details,” he said.

“Our focus remains on holding the person or persons responsible for Ariki’s death to account and we are confident that we will do this.

“We continue to encourage anyone with information to come forward and thank those that have already.”

A memorial garden with written, floral and solar light tributes to murdered teen Ariki Rigby at the River Road reserve carpark on the outskirts of Havelock North, where her body was found in a torched car. Photo / Neil Reid

As well as hunting those responsible for Ariki’s death and disposal of her body, police have previously confirmed they are reviewing their original response to the discovery of the torched car.

Staff who first attended thought the burnt body was that of an animal.

Police attended the scene a second time on September 5 after another dog walker realised the body had shoulder-length hair and was wearing a silver necklace.

The car was dumped in the carpark and then set fire to either late on the evening of September 2, or early in the morning of September 3.

While the police investigation continues, family and friends of Ariki have set up a memorial at the site where the vehicle was torched in the remote carpark.

It includes a series of solar lights around a memorial garden.

A tribute to Ariki Rigby written on a rail in the carpark where her body was found in a torched car. Photo / Neil Reid

Individual letters have been placed around the exact spot the car was set alight – with the ground still displaying burn marks from the crime which shocked Hawke’s Bay - spelling out ‘Aroha’ and also ‘Ariki’.

The garden features an assortment of real and plastic flower tributes.

Handwritten and painted tributes have also been laid, including an assortment of cards including one which says “I love you”.

Along the rusted metal railings on the edgings of the carpark where the car was torched and abandoned, ‘Ariki’ is written in pink paint.

Helium balloons have also been placed over the past couple of weeks; including some on what would have been her 19th birthday. A bright yellow one – which has since deflated – featured the message: “Justice for Ariki’.

Her heartbroken older sister Anaherā recently told the Herald while it was “nice” grieving people were visiting to pay their respects, she wanted the spot to eventually not be known for such a place of tragedy.

“I would love for that place to be so beautiful,” Anaherā said.

“I have great plans for that place. Everyone goes there to mourn her ... I know that. It is a hard place to go to.”

On what would have been Ariki’s 19th birthday, family members and local kaumatua braved wind and rain to hold a service in her honour and bless the site.

The 18-year-old was killed during an unplanned holiday in Hawke’s Bay to see her father and stepmother, with sister Anaherā believing her life was brutally ended on the day that she was scheduled to return to Auckland.

She also made an impassioned plea for those who know who did it to stop “protecting” them.

“My baby sister didn’t deserve to die like that. Even if she wasn’t my sister, nobody deserves to die like that ... beaten up, shoved in the back of a car and then torched and then left there.

“Maybe they love these people and they don’t want to turn them in. But they need to remember that those people are dangerous ... they took a little girl’s life, she was only 18 years old ... she had a whole life in front of her.

“Our community isn’t safe with them walking around, even if they are your family or your friends. They could do it again.”

Anaherā and Ariki had a strong bond.

She remembered her late sister as a vibrant young woman who had huge plans for the future.

“My sister wanted to do everything,” Anaherā said.

“She wanted to save up and travel around the world.

“She was coming back to Auckland, she had a job interview ... she had everything going for her. I was so proud of her ... my sister wanted to change the world and have everyone come together.

“She was such a free spirit. I was so proud of her and told her to, ‘Stay safe sister wherever you go’.”

Ariki - born and raised in the Hawke’s Bay – had lived in Auckland for the past year.

Her sister revealed last week that she was killed during an unplanned holiday back to Napier.

“She was going to go and see our little brother in King Country, but he wasn’t home, " Anaherā said. “So she changed her mind and went to Hawke’s Bay instead.”

Family of Ariki Rigby placed flyers in shops around Hastings and Flaxmere appealing for information. Photo / Neil Reid

She had spent a month in the Hawke’s Bay.

Family members have been pro-active in trying to uncover information which could lead to arrests, including putting up flyers around Hastings and Flaxmere.

The A4 sheets of paper feature two photos of Ariki, with the message: “Any information on Ariki Rigby’s death would be much appreciated.

“Family want, and deserve closure. We won’t rest until we do. We’ll find out who did this to our girl. You didn’t deserve this!”

The flyers include Crime Stopper’s tip line where anonymous tips can be made via.

Anaherā said any information the family received was also being reported straight to the police.

“We are very hopeful and confident that with whatever information they have they will find them [those responsible] soon,” she said.

• Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 220905/1265. Information could also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.