That how much was over 2 seconds - a staggering margin at this distance and against superpower kayaking nations like Germany and Hungary.

At one stage, Carrington and Hoskin were more than a boat-length clear.

They crossed the finish line in 1m 37.28, with a Hungarian crew second (1m 39.39s) in a photo-finish with a German crew (1m 39.46s).

It gave the omnipotent Carrington a seventh Olympic gold, which became eight in the K1 500, while Hoskin emulated the 1984 double gold medal-winning efforts of Gisborne’s Alan Thompson at the Los Angeles Olympics - a feat she could surpass when LA hosts the 2028 Games.

Dame Lisa Carrington and Alicia Hoskin celebrate gold in the K2 500m final at the Paris Olympics. They were more than two seconds ahead of the silver medallists. Photo / Photosport

Following the final, Hoskin and Carrington hugged on the pontoon and the sight of Carrington with her hand on the shoulder of Hoskin as she sang the national anthem at the medal ceremony spoke much of their bond.

Hoskin later talked of home, the pride of producing such a performance and her respect for “Lise”.

“I love putting a race together that we are really proud of and just showing our prep, our work our coaches have done with us, our support teams... just really proud and just loving it.

“I was just so locked in on Lise... we were paddling our own race out there. I didn’t actually realise where the others were. We knew it was an extremely high-quality field, we have a lot of respect for those girls... we stuck to our race plan, trusted each other and had a really good time.”

Hoskin’s respect for Carrington (of Te Aitanga-a-Mahaki and Ngāti Porou descent through her father Pat) is mutual.

“Alicia’s been great,” Carrington said. “We have just been focusing on how much we love the paddling, doing the job... enjoy it while we are doing it... it’s been a real privilege doing it with her.”

Despite looking as fresh as the proverbial daisy, Hoskin admitted her body “was hurting”, adding “but man what a race - it was very cool”.

“This medal is definitely not just for me. This is for all of Gizzy, all of my family, all my friends, all of Aotearoa, really.

“It really does take a village, especially for a small country. We’ve got to really be smart with the resources we have. We draw a lot of strength from the people supporting us so, yeah, I’m really excited to head back home and share the love. Share the Olympic sprint back home.”

Meanwhile, the Gisborne connections continued in other New Zealand medal performances.

Gisborne woman Maddie Wilson was in the crowd to watch boyfriend Hamish Kerr’s historic high jump victory.

Gisborne whānau watched as track cyclist Ally Wollaston won bronze in the omnium.
















