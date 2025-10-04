Advertisement
Givealittle fight: Pregnant partner of man killed in sand dune turns to High Court after being excluded from donations, funds frozen

Neil Reid
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

Young dad Kane Watson lost his life in a beach tragedy at Muriwai, witnessed by his pregnant partner. Following a feud with his family over Givealittle funds, she will receive nothing. New Zealand Herald composite photo.

The pregnant partner of a young dad killed in a beach tragedy has gone to the High Court after a family feud led to her being cut from receiving any funds donated to Givealittle after his death.

Devoted dad Kane Hanna Watson died in hospital on August 25, two days

