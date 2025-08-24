Advertisement
Young father with baby on way dies in sand dune collapse at Muriwai Beach

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The man who died after a sand dune collapsed on him while he was spending a family day out at a West Auckland beach was expecting another baby early next year.

Kane Hanna Watson, 28, has been described as a devoted father with family at the centre of his universe.

