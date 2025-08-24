Young father with baby on way dies in sand dune collapse at Muriwai Beach

The man who died after a sand dune collapsed on him while he was spending a family day out at a West Auckland beach was expecting another baby early next year.
Kane Hanna Watson, 28, has been described as a devoted father with family at the centre of his universe.His loved ones have been left shocked and shattered after his sudden death while playing with his children.
Family friend Kristelle Tayler said Watson was a “much-loved son, brother, partner and, above all, a devoted father”.
“Most heartbreakingly, his youngest child, due early next year, will never get to meet him, but will grow up hearing stories of the incredible man who loved them before they were born.”
Watson’s sister, Shaquille, said he was her best friend and her favourite person - and the loss has shattered her entire world.
“Kane and his partner Jazmine were building a life together with their blended family. Having a family of his own was all Kane ever wanted, and it’s devastating that just as he finally had it, it was taken away.
“I feel lucky to have seen him become a father — it truly lit him up and filled him with so much joy.”
Watson was a devoted step-dad to Lee’s three sons, whom he considered his own, and the pair welcomed a daughter together a little over a year and a half ago.
The couple’s second child is due on New Year’s Day.
Lee posted on Facebook on Sunday, saying: “Yesterday Kane was in a tragic and unfortunate accident where a sand dune collapsed on top of him, burying under 2m of sand.
“He was resuscitated after 15-30 minutes. He is currently in critical condition and not conscious.
“If anyone would like to come say words to him please feel welcome to message me and arrange coming to the hospital.