Young father with baby on way dies in sand dune collapse at Muriwai Beach

She said he was at Muriwai Beach on Saturday with his partner Jazmin Lee and the pair’s four children when, in seconds, “laughter turned to panic”.

“Despite the incredible efforts of rescue teams and doctors, Kane tragically passed away from his injuries.”

She said his partner, their three young boys and their infant daughter are now “facing the unbearable” after witnessing the tragedy.

“The suddenness of this accident has left Kane’s family shattered.

“To have witnessed such a tragedy and now face life without him is almost unbearable. Alongside their grief, they are also facing the financial strain of funeral costs and related expenses.”

A Givealittle has been set up to support the family, which raised over $1000 in the first hour it was created.

Watson’s sister, Shaquille, said he was her best friend and her favourite person - and the loss has shattered her entire world.

“Kane and his partner Jazmine were building a life together with their blended family. Having a family of his own was all Kane ever wanted, and it’s devastating that just as he finally had it, it was taken away.

“I feel lucky to have seen him become a father — it truly lit him up and filled him with so much joy.”

Watson was a devoted step-dad to Lee’s three sons, whom he considered his own, and the pair welcomed a daughter together a little over a year and a half ago.

The couple’s second child is due on New Year’s Day.

Lee posted on Facebook on Sunday, saying: “Yesterday Kane was in a tragic and unfortunate accident where a sand dune collapsed on top of him, burying under 2m of sand.

“He was resuscitated after 15-30 minutes. He is currently in critical condition and not conscious.

“If anyone would like to come say words to him please feel welcome to message me and arrange coming to the hospital.

“Keeping positive that these aren’t goodbyes but would like to invite anyone to come see him. We love you baby”

A woman said she and her husband were first on the scene after a child yelled out to them, asking them to help the man, who was fully buried in the collapsed dune.

Emergency services were called to Muriwai Beach at 5pm on Saturday after reports a man was trapped.

She said when they finally got the man out from under the sand, they were told he had been in there for 15 minutes.

“We were on the side of a steep, soft sand dune just above the estuary, which made it extremely difficult to balance.”

The Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust said a crew was tasked with rescuing the man, in his 20s, who had been digging a hole in the sand dune when it collapsed on him.

The man was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

