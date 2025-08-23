Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Person critically injured in sand dune collapse at Muriwai Beach

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

One person is in critical condition after they became trapped in a collapsed sand dune. Photo / NZME

One person is in critical condition after they became trapped in a collapsed sand dune. Photo / NZME

One person is in critical condition after they became trapped in a collapsed sand dune at a popular Auckland beach.

Emergency services were called to Muriwai Beach at 5pm today, after a person was reported to be trapped, a police spokesperson said.

The person has been airlifted to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save