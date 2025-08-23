A person nearby told the Herald that their partner saw four police vehicles, multiple fire trucks, an ambulance and a Westpac Rescue Helicopter overhead.

Hato Hone St John and Westpac Rescue Helicopter have been approached for comment.

In 2023, a child who was trapped in a collapsed sand dune on Great Barrier Island died.

Two boys were digging tunnels in the sand during a family picnic when a sand dune collapsed and buried them.

The other child involved in the incident was in critical condition after the collapse.

One of the boys, aged 14, was found with his legs sticking out of the sand and was pulled out with the help of a vehicle, Stuff reported.

The other, a 12-year-old, was completely buried and was not breathing by the time he was extracted.

More to come.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.