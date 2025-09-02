“But I would like to say a massive ‘thank you’ to the Muriwai community, the people who came running in attempts to help save Kane, the fire brigade, medics and rescue team.

“You guys were amazing and gave it your all, and I will be forever grateful for what you did and what you do daily. You are all the kind of people this world needs more of.”

A woman who said she and her husband were first on the scene said it was a “steep, soft sand dune above the estuary, which made it extremely difficult to balance”.

The Herald saw warning signs on the dunes on Sunday.

The signs read: “Caution. Unstable dunes. Keep off.”

Auckland Council regional park manager Scott de Silva said the signs will remain in place while the council did further investigations.

Emergency services were called to Muriwai Beach at 5pm on Saturday, August 24, after Kane Watson was trapped. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

New warning signs have been placed at the sand dunes at Muriwai Beach where Kane Watson died. Photo / Sarah Bristow

“There are multiple dune formations up and down Auckland’s west coast, some of which can change in size and stability overnight,” De Silva said.

The Herald‘s question on why signs did not exist before Watson was buried by the collapsing dune went unanswered.

“Dunes should always be treated with care at all times,” De Silva said.

The Herald has approached Watson’s family for comment.

Watson was a devoted father with family at the centre of his universe. His loved ones have been left shocked and shattered after his sudden death while playing with his children.

Family friend Kristalle Tayler said Watson was a “much-loved son, brother, partner and, above all, a devoted father”.

“Most heartbreakingly, his youngest child, due early next year, will never get to meet him, but will grow up hearing stories of the incredible man who loved them before they were born.”

She said he was at Muriwai Beach with Lee and the pair’s four children when, in seconds, “laughter turned to panic”.

“Despite the incredible efforts of rescue teams and doctors, Kane tragically passed away from his injuries.”

She said his partner, their three young boys and their infant daughter are now “facing the unbearable” after witnessing the tragedy.

“The suddenness of this accident has left Kane’s family shattered.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

