Person critically injured at Muriwai Beach was digging a hole when sand dune collapsed

By &
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Muriwai dune collapse. Protests in Tel Aviv over famine in Gaza. Alert over man propositioning teens in Christchurch. Video / NZ Herald

A man critically injured at a popular Auckland beach was digging a hole in a sand dune when it collapsed on top of him, burying him headfirst.

Emergency services were called to Muriwai Beach at 5pm on Saturday, after a person was reported to be , police said.

