“The outlet valves at the dams have been closed to prevent water flow to the affected section.”

A council statement late yesterday afternoon said contractors were working to fix the break and aiming to have this completed by the end of the day.

Robertson said the alternative water supply was activated from the Waipaoa treatment plant.

“It was started up and was operating yesterday to help supplement the supply to our taps.”

“There was sufficient water in the Gisborne reservoirs to meet the demand yesterday, but uncertainty about repairing the broken pipe means we are asking everyone to be mindful of their water use and to conserve water.

“The look and feel of the water from your taps may change over the next couple of days as the alternative source comes from the Waipaoa River, which has been in flood,” she said.

“Please remember, the water is safe to drink and will meet NZ’s very high Water Quality Assurance Rules set by Taumata Arowai (the water services regulator for New Zealand).

“However, please be careful with your water use over the next few days. We’ll keep you updated on progress. We’re hoping for some dry weather.”

The council advised residents “to be mindful of your water use over the weekend while the reservoirs replenish” and use rakes or spade rather than water to clean up storm debris or silt on properties.

Extreme danger signs have been put up at the Gisborne city beaches which have again been inundated with debris.

One long-time Gisborne resident told the Gisborne Herald it was as bad as he had ever seen.

Debris from waterways has also built up again in Tolaga Bay and at other locations along the Coast.

One of the many trees that went down during the storm - this one by the greenkeeping shed at Poverty Bay Golf Club. Under this tree are two mowers. Photo / Paul Rickard

MetService issued a wave warning again yesterday for the stretch of coast from Mahanga to Potikirua Point, valid to 9am today, with southeast waves of 5m overnight, easing to 3.5m today.

The swells will push even more debris ashore.

“Unless you were prepared to climb over the debris, you could not walk down to the water right along the city foreshore - the build-up is so significant,” the resident said.

“It would have to be one of the worst build-ups of driftwood and other material that I’ve ever seen along our city beaches.”

The extreme danger signs are a stark reminder to the public of the risks associated with the debris on the beaches after previous incidents involving beach-goers, one of which was fatal.

Tairāwhiti’s highway network remained intact yesterday apart from State Highway 38 to Lake Waikaremoana from Frasertown, which remained closed.

All other highways remained open.

However, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi reminded drivers in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti to continue to expect the possibility of slips and debris on roads.

“Crews are continuing to temporarily repair potholes, which have developed as a result of the heavy rainfall on the network, as quickly as possible.

“We ask all road users on the state highway network today to continue to take care. The rain has eased, however, the ground and the roads are still sodden.”

Work continues on reinstating the damaged pieces of the region’s rural roading network, with more than 24 rural roads reported closed by the council yesterday because of surface flooding, slips and trees down.

Crews from Recreational Services were out in force in the Gisborne city centre yesterday to clean up the considerable amount of debris that blew off the palm trees during the storm.

The main street footpaths and gutters, and side streets off it, were littered with thousands of pieces of palm tree material ripped off by the gale-force winds.

City main street footpaths and gutters were a shambles of palm tree debris on Wednesday morning after the storm ripped material off the palms. Crews were on the job yesterday dealing with it. Photo / Paul Rickard

Firstlight Network crews continued to work on restoring power to affected areas.

Yesterday afternoon there were about 550 customers without power on the Coast near Wairoa and in other outlying areas such as Ruakituri, Waimatā Valley and as close to the city as Riverside Rd.

Some areas, such as Ruatōria and Whatatutu Rd, were running on power generators.

“Our crews are out restoring power but progress is slow as the damage caused by the storms is restricting access with damaged poles, trees down and slips blocking access,” a spokesman said.

“As the weather improves, we will work quickly to restore power as much as possible, but this could take a few days.

“We understand it’s frustrating to be without power and we appreciate everyone’s patience.”

The storm has added dramatic numbers to rainfall gauge readings at council sites across the region.

As of early afternoon yesterday, Mangapoike had recorded 339mm over the previous seven days, Wharerata 322mm, Hikuwai 310, Panikau 319, Tokomaru Bay 320, Te Puia 303, Waimata 250, Ruatōria 281, Waipaoa 213, Waihora 264, Poroporo 236 and Gisborne Airport 201mm.

The council hopes to be able to close the emergency sewage discharge valves into the city’s rivers by the weekend when flood water infiltration levels drop.

“During intense or heavy rainfall, parts of the city’s wastewater network get inundated with rainwater and the network can’t cope with the volume of water,” the council said.

The council wants people on a hilly section to check their land and contact them (800 653 800) if they notice any cracks, creaking noises, doors sticking in the home or retaining walls leaning.

The district’s sports fields, Botanical Gardens playground, Whataupoko bike tracks and some reserves and walking tracks remain closed due to wet conditions and trees down.

