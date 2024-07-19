Gisborne Thistle will hope history isn’t repeated when they run out against Havelock North Wanderers in Central Football’s Federation League at Childers Road Reserve tomorrow.
The last time they played Wanderers, on May 18, Electrinet Thistle were coming off their first win of the season – an impressive 4-2 victory over New Plymouth team FC Western in Gisborne.
But the Jags never got into top gear and Wanderers were convincing 3-0 winners at Guthrie Park.
Tomorrow, Thistle will have the happy memory of their 5-2 win away to Western last Saturday. As in their first meeting, striker Jimmy Somerton scored a hat-trick.
Thistle coach Tam Cramer says he will be reminding his players “in no uncertain terms” of the fall-off in their performance from one game to the next in May.