Gisborne police have charged a man with attempted murder after another man was found in a ditch with life-threatening injuries.

The 47-year-old man was found in a ditch in Mahia on March 1.

After an investigation, a 27-year-old Hawke's Bay man had been charged with attempted murder today, police said in a statement.

He will appear in Hastings District Court on April 9.

"The investigation into this matter remains ongoing and police cannot rule out further arrests at this time," police said.

• Anyone with information that could help can contact police on 105 and quote file number 220302/3743. Information can also be given directly to Detective Sergeant Eric Hunter, at the Gisborne Police Station.

