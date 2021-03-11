Gisborne Police investigating kidnapping linked to Mongrel Mob tangi on February 25

A white and red saloon, similar to this 1957 Ford Fairlane, is linked to a Mongrel Mob kidnapping north of Gisborne on February 25. Photo / File

Gisborne Police are investigating a kidnapping linked to a Mongrel Mob tangi in Ruatoria on February 25.

Police are appealing for any information related to the incident which occurred about 1pm near the turnoff to Waihau Rd from State Highway 35, north of Whangara.

Gisborne Police Detective Sergeant Eric Hunter confirmed the victim had returned to their whānau and that the purpose of the investigation was to find out who was involved. The kidnappers were not known to the victim.

Hunter wouldn't specify the age of the victim to protect their identity. He confirmed the victim and their whānau were receiving support.

The incident is linked to a convoy of Mongrel Mob members who travelled between Gisborne and Ruatoria on the same day to attend a tangi.

Police are particularly interested in the occupants of a large older red and

white saloon that was being towed by a white, flat-deck ute, which travelled to Ruatoria that morning and returned to Gisborne during the afternoon.

Hunter said the car was known to the area. He noted police were following a positive line of inquiry with a number of suspects.

However, he asked anyone with information to come forward.

"We are always grateful for any information from the community."

Anyone with any information that may assist police is asked to call 105 and

quote file number: 210225/3228. Alternatively, information can be provided

anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.