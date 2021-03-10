Wairarapa police identify person of interest after boy indecently assaulted on train

The incident happened at about 4.45pm on Monday when the train was somewhere between Lower Hutt and Woodside. Photo / File

Police investigating an indecent assault on a Wairarapa train service on Monday have identified a person of interest and are speaking with him.

The assault happened about 4.45pm when the train was between Lower Hutt and Woodside.

Police said the boy was not injured but was understandably shaken.

Wairarapa police said were working with the man's family and that of the young victim.

"Police thank the public for their assistance with this matter, and are not seeking anyone else."