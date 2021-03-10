Nanny recalls 'inappropriate behaviour' between Woody Allen and Dylan Farrow

After three decades, a nanny who saw Woody Allen act inappropriately towards his daughter Dylan, has spoken out.

Speaking on the Podcast Allen v Farrow, Allison Stickland described what she saw during a stay at Allen and Mia Farrow's Connecticut home in 1992.

At the time, Stickland was the nanny to Farrow family friend Casey Pascal.

Mia Farrow, left, and Dylan Farrow attend the 2016 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall. Photo / Getty Images

While watching Pascal's children Stickland says she saw Allen "burying his face into 7-year-old Dylan's lap while she wasn't wearing underwear".

"I just walked, turned, and went," she said.

"I was shocked. I thought it was very odd. I thought … I didn't know what to think of it, really. It's not something you expect to see … a situation you expect to see a father and daughter in."

In 1993, she first brought forward the allegation during the custody battle between Allen and Farrow.

American actor and film director Woody Allen and his partner, actress Mia Farrow, pose under an awning with their children, from left, Fletcher, Dylan, Moses, and Soon Yi. Photo / Getty Images

"His face was very close to her private area," Stickland said.

Later, Dylan told her mother she was molested by Allen in their attic, the same day Stickland claims she saw the inappropriate behaviour.

After being tracked down, now living in the United Kingdom, Stickland agreed to speak on the podcast.

Stickland was tracked down by Amy Herdy, investigative journalist who led research for HBO's bombshell docuseries.

Stickland did not appear on the doco series because it took her a while to build the courage to respond to Herdy.

"You don't think something all those years ago is going to come back, so it was a shock," Stickland said.

Mia Farrow with her children Ronan, left, and Dylan. Photo / Supplied

"I didn't respond very quickly because I had to let it sink in … I felt, you know, it's something I kind of really need to do, because if I leave it and don't, it will probably eat away at me."

Stickland described the Allen and Farrow household as "lovely".

"Lovely children, they all got along well together," she said of the Farrow children, who were around the same age as the Pascal children she was tasked with watching.

"There never seemed to be any sibling rivalry. The older children I would say had fun with the younger ones. It was just very happy. I wouldn't say it was troubled at all.

"I thought [Mia] was lovely. She was a very soft-spoken, gentle lady. Very attentive. You could tell it was so obvious that she adored all her children."

The day Stickland says she saw the interaction between Dylan and Allen was not "normal behaviour".

After witnessing the interaction, Stickland spoke with boss Casey Pascal.

• Allen v Farrow is streaming on Neon and Sky Go in New Zealand

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact Safe to Talk confidentially:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit www.safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.