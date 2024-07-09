Some of this may be due to inadequate signage and I would suggest the council puts speed limit signs at the Awapuni Rd end so the speed limit is clear. Installing speed cameras, especially those that identify drivers on phones, would address two concerns that the protesters had - improving safety and providing the council with another revenue stream. Maybe we could also ban heavy traffic from that part of Grey St.

In this time of accelerating climate change we need to be encouraging people out of their cars. To quote the Chinese proverb, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.”

It is my hope the council will continue to make the area safe and pleasant and that the decisions they make will be based on reason, rather than just listening to those who shout.

Rory O’Keeffe





Uncalled for, unwanted

Re Grey St.

I agree that this is a disaster waiting to happen, an unnecessary waste of money and something that should never have been undertaken.

The lack of parking is bad enough; the danger passengers on the bus face both entering and exiting the vehicle and the excessive worry the bus driver is put under all adds ups to an unnecessary, expensive piece of roadwork which could well be done without.

Businesses in Kahutia St will also suffer because of this uncalled for and unwanted venture.

Roads are for people to travel on without being inhibited by needless impediments.

Patricia White





Was Grey St dangerous?

Well done Trish Atkins.

Grey St is narrow now, plus the speed humps - well, the one at Childers/Grey St roundabout stops traffic at the roundabout because cars are cautious about scraping the bottom of their cars. Roundabouts were put in to keep traffic flowing, not to cause congestion.

It’s interesting reading comments about Grey St and how a lot of people aren’t happy, especially business people in the area.

Question - who came up with the idea that Grey St was dangerous, and what statistics do they have that children have been injured?

Back in the 1960s Grey St was a road with thriving businesses and the then skating rink (now skate park ) was full of children and adults - so how come Grey St wasn’t dangerous back then?

I would also like to know is what happens after a year - does the council spend more money to rip it all out, or do they hope that everyone will forget by then?

Dave Irvine





Roundabouts, crossings

From first impressions of the pedestrian crossings that have been placed on the Grey St-Childers Rd roundabout, these look very close to the roundabout and cars may sit on the roundabout for pedestrians to cross, blocking the traffic from moving around the roundabout.

Compare this to the roundabout at the Peel St bridge, where there is space for a car off the roundabout to stop and let people cross.

If the roundabout becomes a blockage of traffic, people will certainly avoid driving in this area - which won’t be good for businesses.

Pedestrian crossings placed one or two car spaces off the roundabout will allow traffic to move around the roundabout, and people with bikes and walkers to cross safely.

I hope there are lights and education for the population on the pedestrian crossings, for both walkers and drivers. Very few cars stop for people wanting to cross at the pedestrian crossing now by the YMCA.

Interesting times, and it will be interesting to see how the traffic flows at New Year.

Andrea Seymour





Time for reality check

We need to know which councillors support the unwanted, cock-eyed tinkering with Grey St so that their services can be dispensed with in next year’s elections. And with them the Mayor, whose imperious and dismissive attitude to those who have dared to question and criticise is completely out of order.

Time for a reality check - the council is our servant, not vice versa. They pleaded for our votes and then we can go to hell.

People are fully justified in stridently objecting to our hard-earned, surging rates payments being thrown around willy-nilly like lollies at a Santa Parade. Pet projects that absolutely don’t matter are promoted while unsexy, core issues go begging. The CEO is lucky that hers is not an electable position.

E. Matthews





Like debris at bridges

Re: ‘It’s like a bath, if you don’t remove the plug it will overflow’, July 5 story.

Will be interesting to read this review and recommendations from Wairoa.

Similarly in Gisborne, this is akin to proactive removal of wood debris build-up at the city bridges in such events. Remove the plug and it is less likely to overflow.

John Wells had commented earlier about the potential of considerably lower water levels had this happened here in Cyclone Gabrielle at a far earlier stage.

That would have saved a fair number of homes being flooded, potentially saving a number of now having to be lifted at considerable expense.

It did worry me that nothing seemed to be happening as the most recent event unfolded, and a high tide at a different time might have made a fair few more anxious.

We never got answers as to why a number of offers during Gabrielle were turned down and why. Will that ever be answered for those affected?

Peter Millar