Reducing the traffic lanes from 4.5 metres wide in each direction to 3m wide has made Grey St less safe, says Brian Nickerson.

Grey St changes beyond ridiculous

Before this new layout, the Grey St road reserve width was 30 metres, with 5m taken up each side by the pedestrian walkway. Angle car parking took up 5.5m each side, which left a 4.5m traffic lane in each direction.

This was very safe for the location of the skate park and information centre, plus the occasional cyclists. There was plenty of clear space for children to cross the road, going to or from the skate park area. In addition, there was ample time for any motorist to brake and avoid a potential collision.

If the council thought there was a safety issue here, the traffic speed could just have been slowed to 40km/h.

Now, they have squashed up the same road reserve with a 3m traffic lane in each direction, parallel parking on each side, double cycle lane on the skate park side, and a lot of clear space painted blue - plus plastic speed bumps.

They have actually created a new problem with this 3m traffic lane. Cars now stop in the traffic lane to drop off or pick up children, as the drop-off area often has vehicles parked in it blocking this space - which now causes traffic hold-ups. This happened before, however the traffic lane was 4.5m wide with ample space to overtake safely.

The new double cycle lane, which I have cycled in the past two weeks, was twice blocked by parked cars. Also, cycling towards Childers Rd, the cycle lane just ends and one meets oncoming traffic head-on at the roundabout. This is dangerous.

The plastic speed bumps, although temporary - at this stage - are yet another hazard.

In addition, they also blocked the traffic from crossing Grey St at Kahutia St. This is a diabolical mess.

All in all, this layout is less safe and an inconvenience to the people who travel and live in this beach area.

Another major problem is the restriction placed on emergency services vehicles, which need to reach the area as soon as possible.

Sorry council, but you will have blood on your hands with this new layout.

Brian Nickerson





CBD in a bad state

Re: Bid to restore buildings, June 11 story.

I’m having a whinge. It’s more than one building that our city needs fixing and I agree with councillor Larry Foster: “Our CBD is in such a bad state”.

1. Gladstone Rd, our main street - empty shops/filthy tiles/tree droppings on the streets – needs a daily clean-up.

2. Side streets the same – litter in the gutters, everywhere, every day.

3. Waikanae beach walk – messy tree droppings all along from surf club on, uncared for walkway, sand build-up, overgrown.

4. Wainui Sponge Bay walkway – neglected.

5. Walkway starting by St John building ALWAYS an overflow of empty takeaway containers at the end of the street.

6. Street lights – all over town, either not all working, or bulbs flashing on and off.

7. Rutene Rd works – three weeks before removing all the excess gravel – pride in one’s job?

8. Information centre – paint the tatty seat out front, entrance to visitors.

9. Footpaths – take a walk down Grey St (to name one street), it’s so dangerous the whole length; likewise other footpaths around town - who cares?

10. Often opposite Kaiti School in the bus stop shelter, drinkers enjoying their booze - who monitors that space?

Maybe rightly named “Poverty Bay” by Captain Cook – because that is exactly what we are looking like.

Molly Pardoe





Sanity returning

Finally . . . some common sense on agricultural emissions. There are so many things wrong with charging for agricultural emissions that this paper wouldn’t have the space. Suffice to say, removing agricultural emissions from the ETS ranks up there with overturning the no-notice, knee-jerk oil and gas ban from Ardern and her henchmen.

Perhaps sanity is slowing returning.

Iain Boyle





Not relevant

Re: Gumboot Friday grant richly deserved, June 12 letter.

I don’t consider the ethnicity of Mike King to be relevant to the issue of the persistent and damaging attacks the coalition Government is inflicting on our Māori whānau, Brian.

Like you, I believe taxpayers should financially support initiatives that provide help and care for young people in mental distress. It would be great if you could throw your support behind our great local initiative Hear4U. Hear4U needs funding to continue their work helping whānau in mental distress in our rohe.

Lara Meyer







