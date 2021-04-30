Gisborne fatal crash: One dead in single-vehicle accident overnight

A person has died in a single-vehicle crash in Gisborne last night. Image / Google

A person has been killed in a crash in Gisborne overnight.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Lavenham Road just before 9pm yesterday.

Police this morning confirmed that one person had died. One vehicle was involved in the crash.

Officers initially said last night that a person had been seriously injured; before the death was confirmed today.

The Serious Crash Unit was sent to the scene last night and the road was closed off for some time.

Authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.