A huge fire broke out at Hicks Bay this morning. Video / Manaya Eyles

A huge fire broke out at Hicks Bay this morning. Video / Manaya Eyles

A major blaze broke out at a Gisborne beach this morning.

Three fire trucks and two helicopters attended the incident in Hicks Bay at around 8.45am.

The fire started at the beach, confirmed Fire and Emergency shift manager Chris Dalton, before spreading to nearby farmland.

It is now contained and crews are working to clean up the area he said.

There was no damage made to properties and no reports of injuries.