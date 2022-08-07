Police are appealing for information after a 14-year-old went missing in the Far North.
The girl, named Amelia, lives at home with her family in Kaitaia. A police spokesperson said her family was new to the area.
Amelia also has family in the Ashburton area.
She was last seen wearing a black top, black shorts and red shoes.
The spokesperson said her family was concerned for her wellbeing. Police are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact 111 and quote file number 220731/0823.