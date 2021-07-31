Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

'Ghost houses' increasing - why are 40,000 homes lying vacant in Auckland?

5 minutes to read
Buyers are encouraged to their due diligence before making a purchase. But what does this really mean? OneRoof's Need to Know's Brigitte Purcell on what you should be keeping an eye on.

Buyers are encouraged to their due diligence before making a purchase. But what does this really mean? OneRoof's Need to Know's Brigitte Purcell on what you should be keeping an eye on.

Ben Leahy
By:

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

About 40,000 Auckland homes sat vacant last Census night - equivalent to every home in Lower Hutt being left empty - yet officials appear no closer to knowing why, a planning expert says.

Auckland mayor

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
one roof

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.