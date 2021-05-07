Website of the Year

New Zealand

Rental crisis: Would you pay $30,000 upfront to get a rental? Tenants' desperate measures

9 minutes to read
Property economists warn that national rental price growth is outpacing property values.

Carmen Hall
By:

Multimedia journalist


A man who, after two months of rental rejections, offered to pay potential landlords $30,000 upfront.
A Rotorua couple so desperate for a rental they pay more than they can afford and "are broke all the

