German surgeon with EDS cases from NZ charged with negligently killing one patient, harming another

Isaac Davison
By
Senior Reporter, Health·NZ Herald·
Dr Wilhelm Sandmann charged with negligent homicide as reported in Der Spiegel, November 2024 and Rheinische Post, December 2024 Composite photo / NZME

  • At least 20 NZ patients with rare conditions have travelled to Germany for surgery.
  • Some patients say the surgery was a great success, while others are more sceptical.
  • An 82-year-old surgeon - Professor Wilhelm Sandmann - has now been accused of negligent killing and negligent harm.

A German surgeon who has treated more than 20 New Zealand patients with rare conditions is facing charges of killing one patient and severely harming another, local media have reported.

A group of patients, mostly young women, have travelled to several countries including Germany for

