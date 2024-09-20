Home / New Zealand

Health concerns grow as more Kiwis with rare condition visit Germany for surgery

Isaac Davison
By
Senior Reporter, Health·NZ Herald·
14 mins to read
  • New Zealand women with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome are increasingly heading to Germany for what they say is life-changing surgery.
  • Recent medical reviews say there is not robust evidence for the surgery, and outcomes for patients have been mixed.
  • Despite the evidence gaps, patients still feel compelled to go overseas because of lack of treatment options in New Zealand.

Treatment for a rare condition in Germany is coming under more scrutiny as the number of New Zealanders crowdfunding to get surgery overseas keeps rising.

At least 20 New Zealanders who have been diagnosed with

