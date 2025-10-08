“[It’s] pretty unnecessary. They could have got all the information they needed about us from one circle around us,” he said.

“They’ve gone over to the Thousand Madleens fleet to get some more information. We’re not 100% sure it’s the Israelis, but I don’t know who else would be flying military aircraft over the top of us.

“I guess they’re trying to intimidate us a little bit, but all good.”

Swarbrick captioned her shared story “@william.alexander153 and Ava have just been abducted by Israel along with other members of the Conscience aid ship”.

Aid ship The Conscience was reportedly intercepted by Israeli forces about 5pm NZ time.

“We are in touch with MFAT [Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade] to ensure our [sic] their safety.”

According to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition website, The Conscience was intercepted in the Mediterranean Sea today at 5pm (NZ time).

An MFAT spokesperson said the ministry was aware of reports a second flotilla had been intercepted by Israeli authorities.

“Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade consular officials are seeking further information.”

Alexander and his partner are the fourth and fifth Kiwis intercepted by IDF forces to have been taking part in Gaza flotillas.

On Monday, the families of Rana Hamida, Youssef Sammour and Samuel Leason urged the Government to do “everything in its power” to bring them home safely.

Organisers for the humanitarian flotilla say the boats carrying the three Kiwis were illegally intercepted on September 29 while trying to break an Israeli blockade of Gaza.

This morning, Foreign Minister Winston Peters told Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge the trio would be put on a bus to Jordan from Israel, where they were taken after being detained, and from there he hoped they would be left on their own to find a way back to New Zealand.

