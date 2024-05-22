Former Shortland Street actor Will Alexander is protesting the Government's support of Israel's war in Gaza. Video / Will Alexander

A former Shortland Street actor has taken his hunger strike, in protest at the ongoing war in Gaza, to Parliament today.

Will Alexander has entered his fifth day of a zero-calorie hunger strike, earlier saying it was sparked by his belief that the New Zealand Government is “supporting Israel’s genocide of Palestinians”.

“I don’t know how to live in a world in which children are killed in such horrific numbers and so blatantly against international law with the active support of the New Zealand Government,” Alexander said in a video announcing the protest.

Alexander told media he was on his way to Parliament this afternoon to try and speak to Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters.

“I will be arriving in about 20 minutes and intend to stay for the rest of the day. Parliament is in session so there’s no reason they can’t pop out,” he said.

“If I don’t get a meeting today, I’ll spend the day there tomorrow with a few friends.”

Alexander appeared in 36 of the 7600-plus Shortland Street episodes which have gone to air.

The actor said he has no intention of stopping until his demands of the Government are met, including a withdrawal of New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel from the Red Sea area and a resumption and doubling of humanitarian funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

“If these demands aren’t met, then I may soon be dead, like thousands and thousands of other people in Palestine,” he said in the online video.

The Government deployed NZDF personnel to the Middle East region earlier this year to “uphold maritime security” in the Red Sea after attacks by Houthi rebels on commercial and naval shipping.

Alexander, who is from Christchurch and is part of the Palestinian Solidarity Network Aotearoa (PSNA), believes it is unacceptable.

“It doesn’t matter whether our troops are cleaning latrines or pressing the button. Their presence there means that New Zealand is actively supporting the bombing of Yemen just to keep weapons flowing into Israel,” said Alexander.

At the time the deployment was announced, Foreign Minister Peters said the strikes being carried out by the international coalition were against Houthi military targets which have played a role in attacking commercial and naval vessels.

“These efforts support international security and the free flow of trade on which New Zealanders rely,” Peters said.

In January, Peters and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon decided New Zealand would not give additional funding to the UNRWA over allegations its staff had involvement in Hamas’ attacks on Israel on October 7 last year until they were satisfied it was appropriate to do so.

Most donor countries have resumed funding since an independent report for the UN found no evidence in the accusations.

“Israel has rained down some of the most advanced weaponry on 2.3 million captive civilians for seven long months,” said Alexander.

“And not only is New Zealand supporting Israel in doing this, but we have also suspended humanitarian funding to UNRWA despite a famine caused by Israel’s months-long siege on Gaza. We shouldn’t be pausing funding - we should be doubling it.”

