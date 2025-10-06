Peters told Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge the trio would be put on a bus to Jordan from Israel, where they were taken after being detained, and from there he hoped they would be left on their own to find a way back to New Zealand.
Peters said Rana Hamida, Youssef Sammour and Samuel Leason had “no hope of actually being successful in their so-called mission” and labelled their attempt a “PR exercise”.
He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had “gone to enormous trouble” to warn Kiwis to not travel to the conflict zone and he did not want to put any more money towards “paying for that sort of behaviour”.
When Bridge asked about their travel details and if they would be left to make their own way back home he replied: “Well, I should hope so, because I do not want to talk to New Zealand taxpayers about us paying for that sort of behaviour and their tickets back home, whether it’s first class like Chloe or not”.
Organisers for the humanitarian flotilla say the boats carrying the three Kiwis were illegally intercepted on September 29 while trying to break an Israeli blockade of Gaza.